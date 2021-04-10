Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,664 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Valmont Industries worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

