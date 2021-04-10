Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,303 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $333,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

