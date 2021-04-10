Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,422 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of iRobot worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

