Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,683 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of KB Home worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.06 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.