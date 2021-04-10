Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,931 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Community Bank System worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

