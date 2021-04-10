Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 641,498 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,498 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Realogy worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

