Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,170 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Great Western Bancorp worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 422,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWB opened at $31.87 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

