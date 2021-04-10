Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,629 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

