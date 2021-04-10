Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of National Fuel Gas worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

