Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of HNI worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in HNI by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI opened at $40.26 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.