Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Sykes Enterprises worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

