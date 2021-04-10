Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sage Therapeutics worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

