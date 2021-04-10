Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 173,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNMK stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

