Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

