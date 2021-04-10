Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 169,252 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Synaptics worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

