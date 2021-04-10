Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 178,004 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Diodes worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $48,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Diodes by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 81,326 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Diodes by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

