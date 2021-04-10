Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 352,097 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Tower Semiconductor worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TSEM opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

