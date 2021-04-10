Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,924 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Ingevity worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.