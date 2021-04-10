Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 456,743 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Hecla Mining worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

