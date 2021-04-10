Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,563 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Murphy USA worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $143.77 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

