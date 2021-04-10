NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06. The company has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

