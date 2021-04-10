NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $524.84 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $82.30 or 0.00136497 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $524.84 million and approximately $36,717.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,386 coins and its circulating supply is 6,377,350 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

