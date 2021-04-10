Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Tops $5.61 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $437,828.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00299656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00752342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,911.50 or 0.99730714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00775173 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

