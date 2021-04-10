Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $273.48 million and $20.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001620 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

