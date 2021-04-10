Obee Network (OBEE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $37,106.80 and approximately $31,288.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.