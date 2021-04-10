Ocean Protocol Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00002917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $751.49 million and approximately $92.18 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

