OceanEx Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $500,423.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $500,423.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.