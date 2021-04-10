Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.25 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00295695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.35 or 0.00752778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,561.05 or 0.99882285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.96 or 0.00769155 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

