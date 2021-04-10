ODUWA Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $10,151.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.18 or 0.99730855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

