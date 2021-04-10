Offshift (XFT) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $249,451.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.33 or 0.99637666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

