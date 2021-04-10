Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $244.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.