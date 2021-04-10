OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 245,780 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,780 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,659,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

