OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,038.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
