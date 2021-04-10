OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.17.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $212.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $238.57.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

