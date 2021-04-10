OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 773 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

