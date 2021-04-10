OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter.

SLY opened at $94.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $99.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

