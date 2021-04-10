OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QCOM opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

