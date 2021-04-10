OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 284,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

