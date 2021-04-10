OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 214.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.69.

