OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

NYSE RY opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.