OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.83 and a 200 day moving average of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.