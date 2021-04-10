OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Saul Centers worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.