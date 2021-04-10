OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

