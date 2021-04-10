OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,490 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

