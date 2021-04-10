OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 253.8% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,623,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

DE stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

