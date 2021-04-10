OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

AKAM stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

