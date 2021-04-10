OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

