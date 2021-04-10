OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $913.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

