Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Old National Bancorp worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

