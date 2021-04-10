Olyseum (OLY) Reaches Market Cap of $41.14 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $442,828.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,462,732 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

